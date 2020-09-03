Chinese president reschedules Pakistan trip due to coronavirus   

RAWALPINDI: Keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping has rescheduled his visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing confirmed that the president’s visit to Pakistan this year has been rescheduled due to Covid-19. He said that a new date for the visit will be announced after consultation between the two governments.

The ambassador said that they will not allow their enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs. Expressing his satisfaction over the progress of CPEC, he said that the projects will continue despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Dates being finalised for Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan: sources

Earlier on August 12, the diplomatic sources had said that dates were being finalised for the upcoming of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan.

The sources had said that Xi Jinping will visit Pakistan soon and he will become the first-ever foreign head of state to visit Pakistan in context of coronavirus pandemic.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that the Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected to visit Pakistan, whereas, some sources had claimed that the visit was likely in June.

