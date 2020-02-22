ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan this year in June, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources said the Chinese president along with his high-level delegation will arrive in Pakistan in June. Pakistan’s foreign office and Chinese FO were in contacts to finalize the schedule of Chinese President Xi’s Pakistan visit.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan last year in October had visited China and invited president Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Chinese President Xi Jinping to express solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, during the telephonic conversion, PM Imran Khan conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the precious lives lost due to the outbreak of the virus.

He praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling coronavirus and underscored that the people and the Government of Pakistan stand firmly behind China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

While underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation under the inspiring leadership of President Xi will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Coronavirus.

He also appreciated China’s strong resolve and special measures to look after our nationals during this difficult time.

