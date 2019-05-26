Chinese vice president to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Islamabad on a three day-long official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, during his visit, the Chinese vice president will call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and China will ink several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

It is noteworthy that the Chinese vice president is a member of 13th National People’s Congress of China and Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key Foreign Affairs body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

His visit underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Vice president Wang’s tour of Islamabad will reaffirm the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

“The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2ndBelt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019,” the statement read.

