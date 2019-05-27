Chinese vice president to attend two ceremonies in Lahore today

LAHORE: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will be chief guest at two ceremonies in Lahore on Monday during his two day visit to the provincial capital, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese official along with his high level delegation will grace a function at Haier factory on Raiwind road today afternoon after which he will attend a ceremony at a local hotel.

The Chinese VP is scheduled to grace more ceremonies in Lahore tomorrow.

A day earlier, Pakistan and China signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres, as Mr. Qishan is in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in agriculture sector of Lasbella University.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the visiting dignitary unveiled the plaques of the four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They also inaugurated the Confucius Institute at the University of Punjab. The institute mainly provides Chinese education, cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other projects and activities.

