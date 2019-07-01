Chini gets exemption from court appearance till filing of reference against Sharif family

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday exempted Mushtaq Chini from court appearance till filing of the money laundering reference against the Sharif Family, ARY News reported.

Chini the alleged front man of Sharif family has become an approver in the case and recorded his statement under section 164.

The court in today’s hearing said that Chini will be called to appear before it as witness ones the NAB files the reference against Sharifs.

According to the NAB Mushtaq Chini, who remained manager of the Ramazan Sugar Mills, played an active role in money laundering for the Sharif family.

“Chini transferred Rs 500million in the accounts of Hamza and his brother Salman Shehbaz Sharif”, the NAB’s counsel said.

Read more: LHC grants bail to Mushtaq Chini

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Mushtaq Chini, an alleged frontman of the Sharif family.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi took up the hearing of bail plea filed by Mushtaq Chini.

In April this year, the FIA arrested Mushtaq alias Chini from Lahore airport and handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau. His name was placed on the Exit Control List at the request of NAB.

