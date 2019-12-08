Dumper ploughes into passenger van, killing six in Chiniot

CHINIOT: At least six people have lost their lives while 11 others left seriously wounded as an overspeeding dumper ploughed into a passenger van in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The collision took place at Faisalabad road near a bridge where a dumper hit the passenger van moving to Faisalabad, killing at least six people on the spot including women and children, whereas, 11 others left wounded.

The dead bodies and injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, at least four persons including a woman and a child had killed in a road accident in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The incident occurred near Hussain Shah bus stop, where a speeding passenger bus crushed a motorcycle and a rickshaw. As a result, four persons lost their lives on the spot.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the nearby medical facility for legal formalities.

On September 22, at least 26 people had lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it had met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers. The injured were shifted to the Chilas Headquarters Hospital where an emergency had been declared.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the road accident on Babusar Pass. He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

