Railways police recover two Chinkara deer hidden inside wooden box

KARACHI: The railway police officials have foiled a bid to smuggle expensive Chinkara deer hidden inside a wooden box from the parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The railway police officials said that two expensive Chinkara deer were recovered from parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station today. The deer were hidden inside a wooden box booked as cargo from the parcel office.

The deer were handed over to wildlife department by the police officials, said Superintendent Police (SP) Railway Police Karachi.

Earlier in May, police personnel had recovered 18 rare deer from a car here, being smuggled to Hyderabad.

Umerkot police personnel had halted a car at Samaro More check post and recovered 18 deer of a rare specie from the vehicle being illegally transported to Hyderabad, police officials said.

Police had arrested three accused in the car and registered case against them under the Wildlife Act. The police handed over the recovered precious deer to Wildlife department.

