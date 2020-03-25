ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the development disclosed on Wednesday that the federal government was mulling stricter parameters around the drug ‘chloroquine’ banning its over the counter purchase, ARY News reported.

Being hailed as the ‘miracle drug’ in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, personally endorsed by the American President Donald Trump in a press conference earlier in the month has caused more problems than bringing any resolution to coronavirus sufferers.

Sources have claimed that the chloroquine will now only be available to patients with written doctor prescriptions and its sale over the counter will be forbidden throughout Pakistan.

It has further been revealed that the decision was made due to the medicine being high in demand and claimed as a cure was resulting in massive buying of the product by the common people.

Those that are buying the product were subsequently using it which has proven to a very harmful excercise without doctors supervision.

PTI member Dr Shahbaz Gill informed ARY News that Pakistan has the required amount of the drug (chloroquine) stocked and it will be used when the need arises.

Gill said that chloroquine can cause serious heart and liver ailments, hence their usage must be under doctors supervision.

Gill also informed that the Ministry of Health will issue a health advisory on the chloroquine to keep people at bay and raise awareness regarding the drug.

