‘Chocolate rain’ covers town after factory malfunction

A malfunction in a candy factory’s ventilation system caused the cocoa powder to rain down in Olten town of Switzerland which covered vehicles and other property in the surrounding areas.

The local residents have witnessed snow-like cocoa powder in the air and ground near the candy factory.

The Swiss candy company, Lindt & SPruengli confirmed the event, saying that a malfunction in the ventilation system occurred during the production of a line of roasted cocoa nibs, fragments of crushed cocoa beans, said foreign media reports.

Citizens have been offered by the company to cover cleaning costs for their vehicles and properties affected by the cocoa powder.

The powder does not pose any danger to the local environment and the ventilation system has now been repaired, clarified the company.

