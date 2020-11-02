Chohan cluless on his removal as Punjab information minister, video goes viral

Provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan caught surprised on his removal as provincial information minister post while speaking with journalists, ARY News reported.

His status as provincial minister Punjab has been revoked today and he now serves as provincial minister for colonies but when journalists asked him of the development he expressed naivety.

#Fayyazulhassanchohan says he doesn’t know anything about his removal as Punjab information minister pic.twitter.com/iNnIyT8MLP — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) November 2, 2020

Earlier today The Punjab government has appointed former special assistant to PM on information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on Information.

According to a notification released today, Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister in place of Javed Akhtar.

I am greatly humbled and honored with the confidence that my great leader Imran Khan has shown in myself and my ability. I am also deeply thankful to the honourable CM Punjab for making me a part of his team. I will do my level best to honour this call to duty. pic.twitter.com/97OhvWKx1d — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 2, 2020

She tweeted moments after the announcement made to that effect that she is greatly humbled and honoured with the confidence that the prime minister has shown in her to discharge her duties according to the new portfolio.

Comments

comments