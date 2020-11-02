Web Analytics
Chohan cluless on his removal as Punjab information minister, video goes viral

Provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan caught surprised on his removal as provincial information minister post while speaking with journalists, ARY News reported.

His status as provincial minister Punjab has been revoked today and he now serves as provincial minister for colonies but when journalists asked him of the development he expressed naivety.

Earlier today The Punjab government has appointed former special assistant to PM on information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on Information.

According to a notification released today, Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister in place of Javed Akhtar.

She tweeted moments after the announcement made to that effect that she is greatly humbled and honoured with the confidence that the prime minister has shown in her to discharge her duties according to the new portfolio.

