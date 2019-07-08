Chohan calls Nawaz rejected, defected, neglected and convicted

LAHORE: Reacting on Maryam Nawaz’s address in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab’s Forest Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Monday said former incarcerated prime minister Nawaz Sharif is rejected, defected, neglected and convicted, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Punjab, he said Maryam Safdar is fond of saying lies and has done Ph.D in it, the nation remembers her famous lie of Calibri font.

Chohan said Maryam denied ownership of any property in Pakistan or abroad, but it was proven that she lied and was caught red-handed and was awarded punishment.

Focusing on Nawaz Sharif’s health, the minister said, according to Maryam and the party leaders he is suffering from severe health issues including heart disease and sugar.

“How can a heart and sugar patient have meat and rice frequently”, he questioned.

Chohan said people like Rana Sanaullah are not in jail to enjoy birthday parties, the law is equal in Naya Pakistan for everyone, he maintained.

Earlier on June 24, Chohan had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Lahore the PTI lawmaker questioned if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was suffering from heart disease then why is he eating meat in jail?

