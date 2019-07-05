Web Analytics
Chohan vows to come up to PM Imran’s expectations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan over his reappointment as a Punjab minister.

Shortly after taking oath as a provincial minister, he took to Twitter to express gratitude to the prime minister and his special assistants on political affairs and overseas Pakistanis, Naeemul Haq and Zulfi Bukhari, respectively.

He also expressed his resolve to try to come up to the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier today, Chohan, who was removed as Punjab information minister in March over his outburst against the Hindu community, took oath as a provincial minister at Governor House, Punjab.

He will likely be given the forestry, fisheries and wildlife ministry.

