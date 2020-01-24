PM Imran Khan needs to work on ‘choice of words’: Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lamented the choice of words used by the premier to describe Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) admonished Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments for senior party member and former Law Minister, Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said that what the prime minister said was very unfortunate and he condemns it, he also said that such remarks should not be made for anyone, “I would not condone such language even if it is used to retaliate Imran Khan and what he said.”

Apprising the media outside his Avenfield residence in London of the current health of former prime minister, the politician said that Nawaz Sharif’s treatment is ongoing, the PMLN supremo was also taken to the doctors today.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif, reacting to Transparency International report on 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), has said corruption in the country increased in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Talking to journalists, he said the country had improved its position on the graft perceptions index during the previous term of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

