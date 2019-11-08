Chris Brown’s yard sale draws hundreds of fans to his mansion at 5 am

American singer Chris Brown received hundreds of fans on Wednesday after he revealed his home address to the world in a post.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old acclaimed rapper put up a poster about hosting a yard sale at his residence, revealing his address.

Chris captioned the picture, “DA CRIB….”

Fans were quick to spot his address in the post and swarmed to his house at 5 am according to reports in the hope of getting their hands on something he once owned.

Earlier in February 2018, he revealed his address on social media over a feud with Offset to invite his rival to his home for a fight.

