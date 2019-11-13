Chris Evans says he often thinks about quitting acting

American actor Chris Evans has revealed that he often feels like bidding adieu to acting.

In a conversation with his Avengers costar Scarlett Johansson, the 38-year-old star said “Every couple of months, I decide I’m done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I’m always looking for a way out, but I do love it.”

The Avengers: Endgame star played Captain America in the MCU from 2011. He will be next seen in the upcoming murder-mystery Knives Out.

Evans shared he is transitioning to the small screen because of better opportunities. “I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom.”

He said “It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one’s favorite movie but everyone’s lukewarm movie.”

“I think that’s why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative,” he added.

The actor thinks his craft might become stale after sometime that’s why he keeps trying different things such as live theatre with a Broadway revival of Lobby Hero in 2018.

Comments

comments