‘Avengers’ star Chris Evans is reportedly returning to Marvel

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is rumoured to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and might feature in potential Disney Plus shows.

According to Cosmic Book News, with this there are a few possibilities. Either the Avengers star will feature in an original Human Torch series or reprise his Captain America character in a live-action Disney Plus series.

Reports suggest that Marvel wants the 38-year-old actor to play Jim Hammond in the series. Human Torch is a s a fictional superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

For those who don’t know, Evans played Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2007 sequel.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo earlier hinted that the actor is not yet done with MCU. “I think it was more emotional for him than us,” Joe Russo said about finishing filming. “Only because he’s not done, yet [laughs]. I don’t want to explain what that means, but the audience will soon understand what I am talking about.”

Evans will be next seen in American neo-noir black comedy mystery film Knives Out.

