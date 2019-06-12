Is Chris Hemsworth moving to Bollywood?

The Thor actor, who had recently visited India along with his wife Elsa Pataky, hinted to work for Bollywood movies if he found a good script.

The 35-year-old Australian actor showed his Bollywood’s charm while staying in India last week to promote his movie, Men in Black: International, alongside Tessa Thompson.

The actor, while showing a willingness to work for B-Town, said, “I was talking to a few about that… So maybe.”

Hemsworth said that he would be thrilled to work with Priyanka Chopra, Metro News reported.

He further said, “Maybe. Yeah, why not? I’m not a very good singer though… Yes, send me a script and we’ll find something out.”

India particularly holds a special place in Chris’ heart as he and wife Elsa Pataky named their eldest daughter after the country.

He added: “I love the place and the people. Shooting there… There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people.”

