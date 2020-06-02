Chrissy Teigen donates $200K to bail out protesters across US

Acclaimed American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has promised to donate $200,000 to help bail out protesters who took to streets across the US following the killing of George Floyd.

Turning to Twitter on Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author made the announcement. She pledged to donate $100,000 in response to President Donald Trump’s tweet of declaring Saturday night a “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Night” at the White House.

“In celebration of whatever the f— maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” Teigen wrote.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Later, she doubled the amount to $200,000 after a user criticized her support of the protesters.

“Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she replied.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American male was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week. Protests have erupted across the US following his murder .

Comments

comments