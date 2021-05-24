Christian Betzmann reacts to outrage, calls his views ‘constructive criticism’

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has responded to social media outrage at his earlier comments about Pakistan and his stance on social media protests for Palestine.

Betzmann, who was engaged to marry actor Zoya Nasir later this year before they called off their engagement last week following his incriminating remarks about her “religion, country and culture”, took to Instagram stories to clarify his side.

“First of all, this is not an apology,” he said, alleging that people had twisted his words for “clout.”

“Pakistan has welcomed me with open arms and I am forever grateful to that. I love my fans and I love everyone who has been supporting me through the channel over the past year to show the good image of the country and the fun side,” he added.

Betzmann further added that just like he had to adapt to Pakistan’s culture, Pakistani’s will have to adapt to his, which, according to him, constitutes “honest and constructive criticism.”

“Infrastructure wise this country is a third-world country and it also suffers immensely from pollution (garbage). These are facts, doesn’t mean I hate the country or its people. That’s a lie. I said purely because I care about Pakistan and really want to see a change one day.”

He also attempted to clarify that he “never insulted any religion or its prayers.”

“Prayers are beautiful but without actions, they won’t be as effective,” he reasoned. “When I had my shahada, I have learned that Islam is the religion of peace. When I see social media comments from Pakistani, I don’t see peace I see hate and violence,” added Betzmann.

That’s not all! Because he wasn’t yet done playing the victim, Betzmann also shared that for a new video he had to film in Orangi Town, Karachi.

“I was filming at extreme pollution, heat to show you that even people in the slums are good people,” he said, implying that people in slums are considered bad people if not for him showing us the good side; a gross assumption.

The lengthy response came a day after Nasir announced that she had ended her engagement to Betzmann in an Instagram post on Saturday. “His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people, and insensitivity towards my religion has led me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she had said.

