Christian community celebrating Christmas today

KARACHI: With joy on faces and festivity in the air, Christian community in Pakistan and across the world is celebrating Christmas today, with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Security has been beefed-up across the country to avoid any eventuality on the Christmas.

Meanwhile, the members of Christian community, all rich and poor gather at midnight before Christmas day to ring the Church bells to signify the time for worship and light up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood.

Groups of young boys and girls present carols in melodious tones which add more charm to the Christmas functions and faces glow with happiness bringing people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that are sacred and blessed.

Christmas tree – main ritual of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creates more charisma to the festivity of Christmas with its colorful decorative look.

The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

