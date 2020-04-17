Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


British High Commissioner visits National Command and Control Centre

Christian Turner British High Commissioner National Command and Control Centre

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, has paid a visit to the National Command and Control Centre established for data surveillance and response to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The director of the National Command and Control Centre gave a briefing to Dr Christian Turner during his visit.

Dr Turner praised the qualitative operations of the centre established with the support of the United Kingdom (UK) government. He said that the command and control centre has now become the biggest data centre of the country for COVID-19 response which previously possessed a complete record of polio disease.

In his Twitter message, the British High Commissioner said that Pakistan was putting the world-class data, surveillance and epidemiology at the heart of its COVID-19 response with the support of UK funding and Public Health England (PHE).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

90 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Punjab, tally soars to 3,391

Pakistan

‘Out of box thinking in times of Covid-19’: Qureshi launches ‘FM…

Pakistan

Field hospitals being established across Punjab: spokesperson

Pakistan

US to contribute over $8 million to help Pakistan fight coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close