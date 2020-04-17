British High Commissioner visits National Command and Control Centre

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, has paid a visit to the National Command and Control Centre established for data surveillance and response to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The director of the National Command and Control Centre gave a briefing to Dr Christian Turner during his visit.

Dr Turner praised the qualitative operations of the centre established with the support of the United Kingdom (UK) government. He said that the command and control centre has now become the biggest data centre of the country for COVID-19 response which previously possessed a complete record of polio disease.

In his Twitter message, the British High Commissioner said that Pakistan was putting the world-class data, surveillance and epidemiology at the heart of its COVID-19 response with the support of UK funding and Public Health England (PHE).

🇵🇰 putting world class data, surveillance & epidemiology at the heart of its #Covid19 response (with support of 🇬🇧 funding & @PHE_uk). With @drsafdar64 at Emergency Operations Centre pic.twitter.com/GaOSX5eQzS — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCO) April 17, 2020

