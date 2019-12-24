Christmas being celebrated across Pakistan

KARACHI: Christian community in Pakistan and across the world is celebrating Christmas today, with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Security has been beefed-up across the country to avoid any eventuality on the Christmas.

Members of the Christian community will attend special services at illuminated churches where prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Groups of young boys and girls present carols in melodious tones which add more charm to the Christmas functions and faces glow with happiness bringing people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that are sacred and blessed.

Read More: Pakistan’s Christian community reveals 50 feet tall Christmas tree

Christmas tree – main ritual of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creates more charisma to the festivity of Christmas with its colorful decorative look.

President Arif Alvi in his message has extended his warmest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas and has commended the sincere efforts of Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country.

Comments

comments