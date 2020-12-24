PM Khan wishes merry Christmas to Christian community in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As Friday marks the Christian community’s biggest global festival, Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes Christian citizens all across Pakistan a happy Christmas, ARY News reported.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas,” the Prime Minister felicitated today the community, based in Pakistan.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2020

In his tweet today, he also advised the community to “Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs”.

Separately, it may be noted the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm today.

The day will dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A graceful change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum in the morning. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul will assume the guards’ duty.

The national flag will be hoisted at top of all public and private buildings on the occasion. A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

