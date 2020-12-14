Commissioner Karachi directs fool-proof security for Christmas

KARACHI: To avoid any untoward incident from taking place as the Christmas approaches, the city authorities have taken steps on Monday to heighten security and to facilitate people, ARY News reported.

Newly appointed Karachi commissioner Naveed Ahmed Shaikh held a session today, also attended by all deputy commissioners and security brass, to oversee the arrangements being made for the Christian community’s biggest event Christmas on December 25.

Commissioner Shaikh directed his subordinates to maintain close contact with the community leaders and ordered fool-proof security measures across all churches.

The huddle also included Christian lawmakers Anthony Naveed and Father Saleh Diego, among other community figures.

Commissioner Karachi-led session concluded that City’s power distributor K Electric will maintain unhindered electric supply on the Christmas day.

READ: Sindh govt to pay advance salaries Christian employees before Christmas

It is pertinent to note that earlier today, on the eve of biggest religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the finance department of Sindh government has announced on Monday advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments.

The finance department said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce, both by December 18.

