Special train service for Christian community extended till Jan 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to extend special train service for the Christian community till first of the next month.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced the decision while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The train, with a 20 per cent discount on tickets, will run between Karachi and Rawalpindi for Christian passengers from December 25, 2019, to January 01, 2020.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing an event in Rawalpindi today, said the voter registration of Muslims in India has been challenged today as they are deprived of their documents. The Muslims of India are now looking towards Pakistan, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing an event, said the voter registration of Muslims in India has been challenged today as they are deprived of their documents. The Muslims of India are now looking towards Pakistan, he added.

He claimed that India could increase border tensions with Pakistan amid such situation, however, our armed forces are completely ready to deal with any misadventure and the nation should also be prepared. Indian forces have installed missiles alongside Kashmir border, he said.

“Millions of Muslims took to the streets around the world for getting freedom, whereas, these people [Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership] are heading to hold a public gathering here in Rawalpindi.”

Comments

comments