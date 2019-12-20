Christopher Nolan’s mysterious movie ‘Tenet’ trailer is out

Maverick British-American film director Christopher Nolan is back to time travelling with his mysterious film Tenet’s trailer release.

A movie set within the world of international espionage is the director’s 11th and most ambitious film.

The trailer includes some beautiful shots and hints at John David Washington’s character trying to prevent a third World War, but the setup is unclear.

Like his other projects, Tenet will have an element of time travel for Washington to achieve his goal.

Warner Bros. will also be releasing a longer prologue for the film to be played before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in certain IMAX theatres.

The upcoming action thriller is set for a July 2020 initial release. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, it has a budget of $225 million.

