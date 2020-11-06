Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ set for digital release in December

Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi epic Tenet is headed to digital screens soon, reported Variety.

The John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer will be available on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital rental services from December 15. That’s not all, though. For people who want more than just the film, special features will also be made available on Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra-High-Definition combo pack.

The combo pack will reportedly feature an hour-long look into the development and production of the $200 million epic, titled Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of ‘Tenet’. Key cast and crew members will appear. The film will be made available for pre-order starting November 10.

Tenet holds the distinction of being the first major Hollywood release amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was meant to herald a movie-going revival, however, managed to gross around $350 million at the worldwide box office.

Nolan is still optimistic about his film’s performance, urging Hollywood to not be dismayed by box-office numbers. “I am worried that studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-Covid expectations,” he told The Los Angeles Times.

“They will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words,” Nolan said.

