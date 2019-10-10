Chunian child murderer sent on physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed over prime suspect involved in the murder of four minor boys in Chunian to police on a 7-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

The prime suspect Sohail Shahzad was produced before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore today.

The apprehension of Shahzad, 27, was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on October 1 after Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) reported that the DNA of Shahzad had matched with minor boy Faizan, who was killed after rape.

He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Read More: Remains of another missing child found in Chunian

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing since June in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district. Later, the police recovered remains of minors who were murdered after being raped

