Chunkey Pandey opens up about Ananya Panday’s success

Chunkey Pandey, proud father of actress Ananya Panday revealed that it was Bollywood all the way for the young diva. She grew up watching her father who gave hits in the industry and knew that Bollywood was her go-to career.

Chunkey is extremely proud of her daughter for her performance in Student of the Year 2. He spilled some beans about her passion for Bollywood and said “For Ananya, It’s Bollywood all the way. She was obsessed about it, I thought there was something wrong with her. she was good at academics, so I thought she would become a doctor like both my parents. But, when she got to class VI or so I knew she would be an actress.”

Speaking of being comfortable with paparazzi all around, the actress said that “I know most of the paps by name. I stand and chat with them. That easiness again comes from dad.”

The actress has already signed up a new film, the remake of Pati Patni aur Woh opposite Kartik Aryan which will hit theatres in December.

