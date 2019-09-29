CIA foils bid to smuggle narcotics to Qatar

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilogram of fine quality hashish to Qatar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CIA, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a bus station near Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and seized a huge quantity of hashish.

Two suspects, Umar Farooq and Arsalan Khan were taken into custody during the raid, the CIA officials said and added that the suspects were trying to smuggle the narcotics to Qatar from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Read More: ASF foils bid to smuggle drugs from Lahore airport

Earlier on August 29, Airports Security Force (ASF) officials had foiled bid to smuggle heroin from Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore, the spokesperson had said.

According to ASF spokesperson, the officials had recovered 1360 gram of heroin from the luggage of the passenger departing to a foreign country.

The recovery was made during scanning of the luggage by the airport’s security staff members, he had added.

