CII issues 20-point code of conduct to promote interfaith harmony

ISLAMBAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday issued a 20-point code of conduct to promote interfaith harmony in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CII held a ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ conference today in Islamabad where a 20-point code of conduct for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country was signed by the religious scholars from all sectors.

During the conference, renowned Ulema and Mashiekh have expressed their commitment to maintain interfaith harmony in the country in the light of historic document “Paigham-e-Pakistan”.

According the document, the Ulema urged citizens of Pakistan to ensure respect of basic rights of others including equality, social and political rights, freedom of expression, faith, and freedom of gathering.

They said that every Pakistan has the right of peaceful struggle for implementation of Sharia ensuring protection of Islamic principles and the constitution.

The document said that use of power in the name of implementation of Islam, struggle with arms against the state and all forms of violence and anarchy will be considered as ‘treason’

They urged all religious clerics and other persons belong to different walk of the life to fully support the state and its institutions including law enforcement agencies and armed forces to end violence in society.

They said that no one should impose his sectarian views and ideology forcefully on anyone else because it is a blatant violation of Sharia and disruption on earth.

The clerics said that all sects of Islam have the right to preach according to their faith and doctrines but no one will be allowed for hate speech and baseless allegation on any person, organization or sect.

The meeting was held with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri in the chair in the federal capital.

The signatories of the document include Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Dr. Raghib Naeemi, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman and others.

