CII sends recommendations on Hindu worship place in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has submitted recommendations to the ministry over construction of crematorium, Hindu community centre and the worship place in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the CII sources, the council has sent its recommendations over establishment of crematorium, Hindu community centre and the worship place to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith harmony.

The Council of Islamic Ideology has also recommended for opening the temple and Dharamsala at Saidpur and taking steps to make the access easy for Hindu community to the place.

It is to be mentioned here that Saidpur has been situated on the slopes of scenic Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

The council allows setting up a crematorium in Islamabad at an appropriate location, CII sources said. The CII has also endorsed construction of a community centre for Hindu minority in Islamabad.

The Council of Islamic Ideology, however, said that it could not endorse allocation of government funds for the construction of a temple in Islamabad.

