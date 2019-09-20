Circular debt significantly cut owing to govt’s efforts, says power minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the circular debt has shown considerable reduction due to concerted efforts of the incumbent government.

He was talking to an IMF delegation headed by mission chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo in Islamabad.

The minister informed the delegation about historic achievements by the Power Division in record recoveries and reduction in line losses.

Mr Khan apprised the delegation on the technical and system improvement measures undertaken by the Power Division in the Power Sector.

He said the delegation that 80 percent of the total feeders in the country are now load-shedding free.

He said the government is targeting to increase the share of indigenous resources and cutting down the prices of the electricity for the consumers besides reducing dependency on imported fuels.

Ernesto Ramirez appreciated the efforts by the Power Division in meeting its targets.

He also appreciated the efforts of Power Division in formulating the new Renewable Energy Policy.

Comments

comments