A German circus which stopped using real-life animals in its performances has welcomed them back into the ring three decades later, this time as holograms.

Circus Roncalli, which was founded in 1976, uses 3D holographic images to fill the whole arena which is 32 meters (105ft) wide and 5 meters (16ft) deep.

The circus allows the vast holograms to closely interact with the crowd, and for human visitors to learn about conservation and preserving animals for future generations.

The projections are around 105ft wide and 16ft tall, feature herds of elephants, galloping show horses and even the traditional fairground goldfish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Most of the numbers in the show would already be done by the artist and clowns today anyway. The focus of the Circus Roncalli is on poetic and acrobatic numbers,” said Markus Strobl, media director for Circus Roncalli, while talking to media.

The use of live animals in circuses has been the subject of widespread debate over the last three decades, particularly after a lengthy campaign from animal rights group PETA.

The decision to do so has been praised on social media

It must be noted that the popular circus welcomes thousands of visitors every month, paying between £25-£62 to watch the incredible visual spectacle.

