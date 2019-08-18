Karachi citizen falls victim of bullet fired by policemen during gun battle

KARACHI: One more citizen fell victim of a bullet fired allegedly by policemen during a gun battle with dacoits in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi police officials have kept their tradition unchanged as one more citizen, Adeel, lost his life after sustaining the bullet wound on his head while passing through the crime scene where policemen and dacoits were engaged in a gun battle.

The incident took place on the Eid day in New Mianwali Colony of Pirabad area while a video of the sorrowful moments also emerged. The video showed the dead body of the deceased citizen, Adeel, besides his motorcycle after the end of the alleged gun battle, whereas, the policemen were grabbing the injured dacoit at some distance after arresting him.

According to reports, the slain Adeel was resident of Ittehad Town, who came in Pirabad to meet his brother’s in-laws. The reports claimed that the death of Adeel was caused after receiving bullet on his head allegedly from the policemen’s firing.

The local residents had surrounded the police officials after the death of Adeel and caught the policeman who allegedly opened fire at the crime site.

On the other hand, the police high-ups vowed that strict action will be taken against the officials if found responsible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police had issued strict directives to the policemen to avoid straight firing in densely populated areas during police encounters citing the various deaths of innocent citizens in separate incidents.

