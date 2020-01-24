Citizen deprived of ‘jacket’, other valuables during Karachi snatching bid   

KARACHI: Street crime incidents occur on a daily basis in the city but this snatching is somewhat different from others as looters along with other valuables also deprived a citizen of his jacket in already cold Karachi weather, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city when four street criminals on two motorcycles intercepted a motorcyclist.

The criminals deprived him of his motorcycle, mobile phone and a cash amount. While fleeing, one of the accused even asked the citizen to remove his jacket and give it to him.

They later fled with the jacket.

Earlier in the day, the police department has filed a case of over Rs30 million dacoity at an army officer’s residence in the business hub of the country.

A dacoit gang had entered the house of a retired colonel and looted assets worth Rs30 million. A case has been filed against the dacoity incident at Sadar police station over the complaint of Ramzan Malik.

Read More: Karachi to witness longer spell of cold weather this year

The First Investigation Report (FIR) stated Rs15 million worth gold, Rs10 million worth foreign currency and Rs1.7 million cash have been looted by the dacoits. The report said seven to eight dacoits covering their hands with gloves entered into the house and kept the family hostage inside a room for over an hour.

Police said that the dacoits had arrived in a vehicle, however, no progress has been made in the investigation so far.

Comments

comments