Enraged citizen hits ex-police chief’s driver by car in Lahore

LAHORE: An unidentified citizen has hit the driver of former police chief by his vehicle in order to show extreme anger and allegedly threatened the family of severe consequences before leaving the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The wife of the former inspector general claimed that the enraged citizen rammed his vehicle into her driver outside her home after a minor dispute.

She detailed that her vehicle drove by his driver had collided with another car. In order to end the dispute, her driver brought the citizen to the residence, said the woman, adding that the man had threatened her of severe consequences as ‘he is the brother of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura’, she added.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced which showed the car hitting the driver in the residential area.

The wife of the former police chief demanded authorities to take legal action against the man. She also complained about the delay in action by the police officials, whereas, her calls to the Station House Officer at the local police station were not responded.

