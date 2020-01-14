KARACHI: A citizen who was filmed showing-off a weapon from a moving vehicle in Clifton area of the city has approached the police, claiming he thought the motorcyclist was trying to loot him, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral in which a man from a moving vehicle was seen waving a weapon from his vehicle, threatening the motorcyclist.

Although no one approached the police for lodging a complaint into the incident, the authorities, however, began a search for the weapon-wielding man in the video.

The situation took a twist on Wednesday when the armed man in the vehicle approached the Clifton police station and claimed that he thought that the motorcyclist was trying to deprive him of his belongings.

The police took possession of the weapon, verifying that it is a licensed firearm but said that investigations are underway to ascertain the claim of the man.

The authorities said that an FIR in the case would be registered if a complainant approaches them.

