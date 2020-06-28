Citizens aged between 31-45 most affected by COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: The provincial health department has revealed that senior citizens aged above 75 were less affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab as the highest number of infections recorded among citizens aged between 31-45 years, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The statistics provided by the Punjab health department stated that the majority of coronavirus patients in the province are aged between 31 to 45 years while the rate of infections among male citizens is high as compared to female citizens.

It emerged that 51,080 male citizens contracted the virus, whereas, over 50,081 suspected cases exist in the province. 23,070 confirmed cases among women were recorded while 19,089 suspected female patients emerged in Punjab.

The citizens aged between 31-45 years were in majority as 22,978 people contracted COVID-19, whereas, the second-highest tally of the patients was 21,285 who aged between 16-30 years.

15,897 patients were aged between 46-60 years and 7,665 patients of age range between 61-75 were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senior citizens are among the least affected by the virus as the cases’ number stood at 1,319 in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Punjab reported 1,322 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 74,202, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

It has also reported 17 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus to 1,673. More than 25,000 people have recovered from the virus in Punjab thus far.

1322 fresh cases were detected after 6,600 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

According to district-wise details of infections, Lahore has thus far reported a total of Lahore 37,625 cases, Nankana Sahib 280, Kasur, 526, Shiekhupura 940 Rawalpindi 5,692, Jhelum 331 Attock, 363 Chakwal 110, Gujranwala 2,637, Sialkot 1,912 Narowal 190 Gujrat 1,957, Hafizabad 498, Mandibahuddin 238, Multan 4,541, Khanewal 237, Vehari 365, Faisalabad 4,806.

TTS 470, Jhang 279, RYK 958, Sargodha 730, Mianwali 331, Khushab 161, Bhakkar 159, Bahawalnagar 345, Bahawalpur 1,161, Lodhran 190, DG Khan 1,000, Muzaffargarh 772, Rajanpur 149, Layyah 276, Sahiwal 568, Okara 251, Pakpattan 134.

