NAWABSHAH: Citizens on Sunday caught a blind dolphin, a rare species found in River Indus, from the Bago canal in Nawabshah as wildlife authorities have not yet responded to the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the villagers from Bago Unar area of Nawabshah caught the blind dolphin that has been declared an endangered species by wildlife authorities.

They later took away the dolphin along with them as wildlife authorities did not reach the spot despite being conveyed regarding the incident.

In January this year, local people found two blind dolphins dead dolphins in a canal in Khanpur Mahar in Ghotki district.

The carcasses of the two dead mammals were recovered by local villagers from the canal. The dolphins could likely be stranded during the closure period of Sukkur barrage in January to the canal.

Indus River Dolphins are grey-brown in colour, sometimes with a pinkish belly, and measure between 1.5 metres and 2.5 metres in length, weighing a maximum of 90 kg.

