Citizens run amok at Lahore Expo Centre over vaccine shortage

LAHORE: Amid a Covid-19 vaccine shortage being reported at vaccination centres across the country, enraged citizens forcibly entered the Lahore Expo Centre on Saturday.

Chaos was witnessed at the Lahore Expo vaccination centre when people who gathered there to get inoculated against the virus got angry over being kept waiting for long and broke inside, smashing its glass doors.

“We have been standing since the morning but are not being administered vaccine,” a citizen lamented.

However, the administration said the citizens were not ready to leave despite being told that the inoculation centre was out of stocks.

A similar situation is being faced by vaccination centres in Karachi, Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The coronavirus vaccine shortage was reported at different inoculation centre of Karachi including the largest vaccination facility at Expo Centre. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chairing a session of the Sindh’s COVID-19 Task Force today announced the vaccination holiday on Sunday owing to shortage of the coronavirus vaccine.

The session was however told in a briefing that Russia’s Sputnik vaccine will be available in the last week of June.

