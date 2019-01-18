City officials to remove encroachments from Hill Park today

KARACHI: The anti-encroachment personnel of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have finalized their preparations for removal of encroachments from the city’s Hill Park on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The KMC staff and police contingent have been deployed for the anti-encroachment operation, officials said.

The anti-encroachment staff will remove illegally constructed structures in Hill Park including hotel, marriage lawn and other buildings, according to the sources.

A senior official of KMC’s Anti-Encroachment Cell said no commercial activities could be carried out in parks or on drains and pavements in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders in this regard.

According to reports, two hotels around Hill Park had been issued final notices by the municipal authorities to vacate the place. The establishments however didn’t response to the notices served to them, reports said.

Replying to a question, Siddiqui said so far around 7,000 shops had been demolished in the city and the operation would continue until the last encroachment.

It is pertinent to mention here that commercial activities and illegal businesses being run at Hill Park and other parks in the city in violation of the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court in a ruling had ordered the city authorities to remove encroachments from Karachi including the shops and markets established on the amenity plots.

Comments

comments