Civic Centre killings: Accused remanded in police custody for three days

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate East in Karachi on Tuesday remanded an accused, Hafeezul Hassan, in police custody for three days after he was arrested for shooting Karachi Development Authority (KDA) assistant director and additional director in Civic Centre building, ARY News reported.

While hearing a case related to the killings of KDA assistant and additional directors in Civic Centre, the accused Hafeezul Hassan remanded in police custody for three days.

Hassan was produced before the local court by officials of New Town police station. The accused was brought to the court from a hospital through an ambulance.

The state counsel told the court that the accused was discharged from the hospital today, hence, no investigation is carried out so far. The counsel sought physical remand of Hassan to record his statement.

The court approved the plea and remanded the murder accused in police custody. The court also directed to present a progress report in the next hearing.

Earlier on September 16, the case of firing at the third floor of the Civic Centre building in the metropolis that claimed two lives and injured one had been registered.

The case was registered on the complaint of deceased assistant director land of the KDA Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wasim Usmani’s brother at the New Town Police Station.

Two Karachi Development Authority (KDA) land department employees had been shot dead while one other sustained injuries in a firing incident reported on the third floor of the Civic Centre building.

According to police, Assistant Director Land of the KDA Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wasim Usmani was shot dead and KDA employees Muhammad Hafeez and Waseem Raza sustained bullet wounds in the firing incident. The Waseem Raza later also succumbed to his injures while being shifted to the hospital.

“The firing incident happened within the premises of the KDA land department,” the police had said without elaborating as to who was involved in it.

They further said that a weapon was also recovered from the office and a forensic examination would be carried out to ascertain facts into the case.

