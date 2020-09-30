KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday verified and cleared licences of 58 pilots serving in Pakistan Internal Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

The licences were declared clear after forensic audit of the licences by the DG Civil Aviation Authority.

Two sisters, Maryam Masood and Erum Massod were also among the list of pilots, whose licences have been cleared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Here’s the list of PIA pilots cleared by CAA

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced in June that 262 airline pilots, whose credentials may have been falsified, will be grounded at once.

Among these pilots are 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Air, he said, adding that the remaining were affiliated with flying clubs, chartered plane services or foreign airlines.

Read: CAA blames airlines for dubious pilots licenses issue

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from taking action against Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot Asim Aziz in pursuance of legal procedures over possessing a dubious licence.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard the case related to the suspension of the licence of an aviate of the national carrier. A notice has been issued to the aviation authority by the LHC judge and sought reply over suspending the licence of the PIA pilot Asim Aziz.

In August, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also suspended a notice issued to a PIA pilot by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over the alleged suspicious licence and directed it to furnish comments on his petition.

Comments

comments