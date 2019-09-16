Civil Aviation Authority increases airport charges, embarkation fee

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decided to increase embarkation fee and airport charges from November 1, ARY News reported.

According to details, CAA will charge Rs 2800 as airport charges from passenger travelling abroad while foreign national will be charged $20. Previously, the CAA had been charging dissimilar embarkation fee at different airports in the country.

Embarkation fee for economy and business class is to Rs2000 and Rs3000 respectively. It is pertinent to mention here that equal embarkation fee will be charged at all the airports across the country.

The decision will be applicable on all the passengers travelling after November 1, regardless they had booked the tickets prior to the announcement.

On the other hand the CAA started implementation on new aviation policy and raised aeronautical charges by 10 per cent for international flights. However, landing charges, during peak hours has been raised by 25 per cent.

Earlier on June 24, all passengers of international flights would pay airport charges in Pakistani rupees instead of dollars, a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had said.

As per details, CAA had announced to receive fees in rupees at all Pakistani airports from the international passengers. Previously, passengers, going abroad, had used to pay 20 dollars as airport charges. CAA had took the decision to charge in rupees in the light of the fluctuating value of the dollar in the market, as passengers were suffering greatly due to the rate of the greenback.

