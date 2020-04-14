Civil Hospital wards converted into COVID-19 treatment centre

KARACHI: Amid growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Tuesday converted different wards of Dr. Ruth K.M. Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi into COVID-19 treatment centre, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, medical ward 1, medical ward 2, surgical ward 1, surgical ward 2 and OT complex have been transformed into coronavirus treatment centre temporarily.

The recovery area and OTs at 3rd floor of the hospital have also been converted into 40 bedded ICU. Medical Superintendent Dr. Rubina Bashir will be the head of the treatment centre, read the notification

“The COVID-19 treatment centre would be headed by Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Rubina Bashir with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Earlier on April 12, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that 569 new tests were conducted today and 93 of them turned to be positive.

He had said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.” The chief minister had said that 389 of the diagnosed patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. CM Murad had said that 30 people had died from novel coronavirus in the province.

