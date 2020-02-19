Civil judge escapes attempt on life, large rock thrown on car from bridge

SHEIKHUPURA: An unidentified assailant currently on the run made an attempt on the life of local female civil judge on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the female judge who was driving her own car from under a bridge was targeted with a huge rock which fell a few meters away from the intended target.

Female civil judge, Sadia Aslam was driving from Lahore towards Sheikhupura and remained safe in the incident.

Three other vehicles came in the range of the falling rock and suffered great damage although no injuries were reported.

Earlier on December 18, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Wasiq Malik, was subjected to an assassination attempt when an unidentified person opened fire at his car in the federal capital.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has taken notice of the development and a formal case is being registered in the vicinity of Lohi Bher police station.

