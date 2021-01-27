CJCS Jordan calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (CJCS) Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting between the two military leaders.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces.

“The CJCS of the Jordan Armed Forces appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability,” said the army’s media wing.

In August last year, Jordanian ambassador to Pakistan Major General Ibrahim Yali Muhammad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at General Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More: Pakistan, Jordan agree to optimise military ties

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Jordanian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

