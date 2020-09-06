CJCSC meets Chinese national defense minister in Moscow: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza held a meeting with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on the side lines of Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at SCO Forum.

General Nadeem Raza, who is on a two days official visit to Moscow, held a meeting with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

Matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ‘Iron Brotherhood’ and ‘All-Weather’ friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision, read the statement.

Earlier, on Saturday, General Raza met Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov on the sidelines of the aforementioned conference.

During his two-day official visit to Russia, CJCSC talked about the matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two Pakistan and Russia.

“General Valery V. Gerasimov lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces,” the statement following the Saturday meeting noted, adding that it also “acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism”.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Chairman JCSC will also attend the closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow to which the Pakistan Armed Forces have been regular participants of, since past three years.

