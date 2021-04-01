CJCSC Nadeem Raza conferred Turkey’s highest military award

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met with Turkish Minister of National Defence General Retired Hulusi Akar in Ankara, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza was awarded Turkey’s highest military award “Legion of Merit” in an impressive investiture ceremony.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Commander Turkish Armed Forces and Chiefs of the tri-services General Yasar Guler, said ISPR. He also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

The two sides also dilated upon measures to enhance cooperation in the field of defence production and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the excellent relationship, said the military’s media wing.

Turkish military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Turkish General Staff Headquarters, the CJCSC was given guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces of Turkey. The CJCSC also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

